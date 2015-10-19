Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Highcroft Hall Residential Care Home

Old Fallings Lane, Wolverhampton,
WV10 8BU
01902 866802
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-midlands/highcroft-hall-residential-care-home

About Highcroft Hall Residential Care Home

A short walk from Bushbury Hill, Highcroft Hall is run by a team who provide care with kindness, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. There are plenty of lounge areas where residents can take part in a wide variety of activities with the dedicated activities leader, simply relax with a good book or catch up with loved ones, who are welcome to visit at any time. There is also a coffee shop, a pop-up cinema and a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. The home's own catering team prepares nutritious home-made food for the residents, as well as freshly baked cakes for afternoon tea. Outside, the landscaped gardens have raised beds, for those who like to do a spot of gardening.

Accommodation

  • 52Residents
  • 52Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wolverhampton

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Andrew Greenway

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
