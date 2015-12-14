Hillcroft House in Stowmarket, is a Grade 2 listed building that dates back over 200 years. It has been extended to add more single rooms, all with en suite facilities, to its original rooms, which have a variety of views and facilities. Although all rooms are fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true 'home from home'. Landscaped gardens with mature trees and shrubs surround the home, which is regularly visited by local wildfowl.

