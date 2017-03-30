Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Hillside House Domiciliary Care

15 Wood Lane, Headingley, Leeds,
LS6 2AY
07970 810947
www.milewood.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Care Network Solutions Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
