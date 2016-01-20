Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Hillside Lodge

Spiro Close, London Road, Pulborough,
RH20 1FG
01798 877700
www.shaw.co.uk

About Hillside Lodge

Hillside Lodge is a purpose-designed care home, opened in 2007 and situated in the West Sussex village of Pulborough, between Horsham and Chichester. The home is situated off London Road and is adjacent to Pulborough Medical Centre and is close to a large supermarket and other amenities. The home provides 60 en suite bedrooms divided equally into six self-contained wings, each with their own lounge and dining areas.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Angela Douglass

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
