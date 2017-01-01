Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Hillview Court

Whiteyetts, Sauchie, Alloa,
FK10 3AQ
01259 721898

About Hillview Court

Hillview Court is on the edge of the village of Sauchie in Clackmannanshire, and enjoys wonderful views over open countryside. It provides nursing and dementia care for residents in seven separate specialised houses, as well as services for people with learning disabilities and acquired brain injuries, including alcohol related illnesses. All houses are single-storey to ensure ease of accessibility, and each has its own living and dining facilities.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
