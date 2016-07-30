Hodge Hill Grange is a purpose-built home offering nursing, respite and end of life care in a residential area of Birmingham. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have garden views. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapies, as well as a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. The home has quiet lounges plus an entertainment room for residents to pursue hobbies and interests. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, school performances and shows, animal therapy, church services and coffee mornings, plus minibus outings. It has an attractive courtyard garden where garden enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds looking good, plus a patio area.

