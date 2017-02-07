Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Holly Tree Lodge Care Home

3 Eastgate, Scotton, Gainsborough,
DN21 3QR
01724 762537
www.hollytreelodgecare.co.uk

About Holly Tree Lodge Care Home

The main building at Holly Tree is on two floors with both lift and stair access and provides four double bedrooms and 15 single bedrooms, plus a spacious lounge, a dining room and a quiet lounge for activities such as reading, listening to music, or enjoying the garden views. A new purpose-built ground floor wing includes en suite bedrooms, a dining room and two lounges with plenty of space for 22 residents with a range of care needs, which may include dementia. The whole of the home is set among extensive grounds in a quiet village atmosphere.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 22Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 13Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 4Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Lincolnshire

Who runs this service

  • Staywood Limited

Registered manager

Anne Atkinson

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017