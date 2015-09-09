Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Hollymere House General Nursing Home

72 Crewe Road, Haslington, Crewe,
CW1 5QZ
01270 501861
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/hollymere-house/

About Hollymere House General Nursing Home

Situated within a residential area of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, Holmwood is a purpose-home offering dementia care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There are themed rooms - a tavern, tea room and a multi-sensory room - for residents and visitors to enjoy, plus a quiet lounge. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapies, and pets are welcome on visits. Organised activities include professional entertainers, music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy and minibus outings. There is a landscaped garden and patio area with a variety of water features, wildlife and bird houses, plus a _Green Fingers Corner_ where vegetables and fruit are grown.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 41Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cheshire East

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Robert Wheatley

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
