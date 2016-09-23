Holme Lea is located in Stalybridge near to Ashton-Under-Lyne. The home offers residential, dementia and end of life care but makes up only one half of the provision on this site sitting alongside Stamford Court. Stamford Court provides nursing and end-of-life care for long- and short-term residents. Holme Lea offers 48 bedrooms decorated and equipped to a high standard. Various lounges offer choices for residents to both socialise or to sit quietly alone. Holme Lea is spilt over two levels but is accessible with wheelchair friendly pathways, doorways and a passenger lift.

