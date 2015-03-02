Situated within a quiet rural area of Holywell village, near Whitley Bay in Tyne and Wear, Holywell Dene is a purpose-built home offering dementia and residential care. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. It has a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, and small pets are allowed. There is an activity room and entertainment room for residents to pursue hobbies and interests and organised activities include a gardening club, music therapy, baking, gentle exercise, a monthly church service, performances from school children and professional entertainers, and excursions such as outings in the home_s minibus. There is also a landscaped garden and patio area to enjoy.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.