Home Close is in a quiet location on the outskirts of Cambridge within easy reach of the A14 and served by good public transport links. It is set within its own large landscaped grounds that are bordered by many mature trees. The purpose-built accommodation is laid out over two floors with a number of attractive wings, each with lounge and dining areas as well as kitchen and bathroom facilities. The bedrooms are decorated to a high standard, and residents are encouraged to bring items of their own furniture and possessions with them so that their room can become truly their own. As well as the extensive lawns, there are many shrub and flower borders.

