Residential care home

Home Farm Care Home

Home Farm Road, Portree,
IV51 9LX
01478 613232

About Home Farm Care Home

Home Farm is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential and end of life care in the rural town of Portree, on the Isle of Skye. It also specialises in care for physically disabled adults. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Staff organise day trips out, arts and crafts, quizzes, and visits by professional entertainers. Small pets are allowed, and a mobile hairdresser calls regularly. There is an attractive courtyard garden with a greenhouse and a patio area with views of the surrounding countryside and coast.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 36Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Highland

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

