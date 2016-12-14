Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care Chesterfield (Chesterfield Home Care Ltd)

Room 8, Tapton Park Innovation Centre, Brimington Road, Chesterfield,
S41 0TZ
01246 580187
www.homeinstead.co.uk

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • Chesterfield Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Stephanie Metham

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017