Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care

37 Liverpool Road South, Maghull, Liverpool,
L31 7BN
0151 526 1225

Local authority

  • Sefton

Who runs this service

  • Liverpool and Sefton Homecare Limited

Registered manager

Lindsay Baccino

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017