Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care Swindon & Vale of White Horse

Unit 30C, Shrivenham Hundred Business Park, Majors Road, Watchfield, Swindon,
SN6 8TZ
01793 232585
www.homeinstead.co.uk/swindon

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Inspiratus Senior Care Limited

Registered manager

John Kirk

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
