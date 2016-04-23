Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Home Meadow

Comberton Road, Toft,
CB23 2RY
01223 263282
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Home Meadow

Home Meadow overlooks unspoilt countryside in the quiet West Cambridgeshire village of Toft. It is laid out in wings called Snowdrop, Primrose, Fuchsia, and Bluebell; each with its own lounge and dining area as well as kitchen and bathroom facilities. Many rooms have views over the grounds and beyond. Residents are encouraged to bring items of their own furniture and possessions to complement those provided and to make their room feel personal and individual. As well as residential care, the home provides specialist care and support for individuals with dementia. It hosts a monthly 'Dementia Awareness Support Group' meeting every month, which home-based carers from the local communities attend for friendly support, advice and guidance. The gardens are stocked with trees, shrubs, roses and bedding plants that provide year-round colour and interest, while intimate courtyard gardens provide a quiet sun-trap.

Accommodation

  • 46Residents
  • 14Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 32Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cambridgeshire

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Paul Fletcher

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017