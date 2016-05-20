Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

HomeAid Community Care Services, a division of Lloyds Concepts & Solutions Limited (Head Office)

The Old Courthouse, 20 Simpson Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2DD

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • Lloyds Concepts & Solutions Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
