Homefield House is a specialist care centre for people with dementia, situated in a semi-rural location at Park Pruitt on the outskirts of Basingstoke. The single storey home was purpose-built in 1995, following consultation with the Alzheimer_s Society and comprises a central arcade area, where all residents can wander safely, and four small living units each with six single bedrooms. Activities are an important part of life both inside and outside the home and every resident has a named carer to offer support on an individual basis. There is also a family support group.

