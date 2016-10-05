Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Homelands

21-23 Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis,
PO21 2YE
01243 828122
www.homelandsresthome.co.uk

About Homelands

Homelands Rest Home is close to the sea and the town of Bognor Regis and cares for the mentally ill, including those with dementia, bipolar and alcohol-related brain injury. An activities coordinator arranges outings and trips into town and the beach, as well as garden skittles, arts and crafts, board games, exercise sessions, DVD mornings, music therapy and memory activities especially designed for dementia clients.

Accommodation

  • 20Residents
  • 2Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 14Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • T R Puttick

Registered manager

Beverley Treble

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
