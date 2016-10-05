Homelands Rest Home is close to the sea and the town of Bognor Regis and cares for the mentally ill, including those with dementia, bipolar and alcohol-related brain injury. An activities coordinator arranges outings and trips into town and the beach, as well as garden skittles, arts and crafts, board games, exercise sessions, DVD mornings, music therapy and memory activities especially designed for dementia clients.

