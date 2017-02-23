Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Honeydew Healthcare Limited

Regus Building, 5th Floor, Room 518, St Georges House, 6 St Georges Way, Leicester,
LE1 1SH
0116 201 4433
www.honeydewhealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Honeydew Healthcare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
