Residential care home

Horsell Lodge

Kettlewell Hill, Horsell, Woking,
GU21 4JA
01483 760706
www.caringhomes.org

About Horsell Lodge

Horsell Lodge near Woking, Surrey, provides specialised residential and dementia care ranging from a period of short term respite care through to tailored long-term care solutions. Staff work with each resident, their family, friends and advocates to ensure they fully understand each person's unique history, enabling the home to plan care, support and daily activities that are truly bespoke. They always encourage residents to bring important personal possessions to furnish their rooms, and to help them make the space their own.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 24Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 12Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Horsell Lodge Limited

Registered manager

Robyn Bennett

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
