Horsell Lodge near Woking, Surrey, provides specialised residential and dementia care ranging from a period of short term respite care through to tailored long-term care solutions. Staff work with each resident, their family, friends and advocates to ensure they fully understand each person's unique history, enabling the home to plan care, support and daily activities that are truly bespoke. They always encourage residents to bring important personal possessions to furnish their rooms, and to help them make the space their own.

