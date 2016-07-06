Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Housing & Care 21 - Keelboat Lodge

Hartley Street, East End, Sunderland,
SR1 2DN
0370 192 4820

Local authority

  • Sunderland

Who runs this service

  • Housing & Care 21

Registered manager

Michael Jackson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017