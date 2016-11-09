Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Hulcott Nursing Home

The Old Rectory, Hulcott, Aylesbury,
HP22 5AX
01296 488229
www.caringhomes.org

About Hulcott Nursing Home

Hulcott is in the peaceful village of Hulcott, near Aylesbury, just off the A418. It offers residential and nursing care support, including trial stays, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care., plus day care providing a break for friends and family. Staff always encourage residents to bring important personal possessions to help personalise their rooms and to make the space their own. The home was built in 1862. and has undergone a comprehensive modernisation programme, retaining period features.

Accommodation

  • 38Residents
  • 38Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Margaret Smart

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

