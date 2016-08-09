Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Hulton Care Home

Halifax Road, Nelson,
BB9 0EL
01282 617773

About Hulton Care Home

Situated close to the centre of Nelson, Lancashire, Hulton Drive is a modern purpose-built home offering dementia and residential care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and feature a nurse call system and TV point. The rooms have a choice of views, including some of the nearby common. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, regular visits from a mobile beautician as well as a chiropodist, optician and dentist, as well as a library service. Organised activities include baking, gardening, quizzes and musical events. The home has a conservatory and an attractive courtyard garden and decking areas with comfortable seating, which is popular with green-fingered residents who enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds looking good.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 1Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 29Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Hulton Care Home Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017