Situated close to the centre of Nelson, Lancashire, Hulton Drive is a modern purpose-built home offering dementia and residential care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and feature a nurse call system and TV point. The rooms have a choice of views, including some of the nearby common. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, regular visits from a mobile beautician as well as a chiropodist, optician and dentist, as well as a library service. Organised activities include baking, gardening, quizzes and musical events. The home has a conservatory and an attractive courtyard garden and decking areas with comfortable seating, which is popular with green-fingered residents who enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds looking good.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.