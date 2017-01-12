Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Huntercombe Hall Care Home

Huntercombe Place, Nuffield, Henley On Thames,
RG9 5SE
01491 641792
www.caringhomes.org

About Huntercombe Hall Care Home

Huntercombe Hall is in Nuffield, near Henley-upon-Thames and the market town of Wallingford, and provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care. Staff always encourage personal possessions within bedrooms to make the space the residents' own. A dedicated activities co-ordinator ensures a varied and stimulating programme is available every day.

Accommodation

  • 42Residents
  • 42Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Bernard Boyle

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

