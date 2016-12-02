Hurst Hall is located near to Ashton-Under-Lyne. The homes offers residential, dementia care, day care and end-of-life care for long-term and short-stay residents. All rooms have TV, telephone, nurse call points and thermostatic temperature controls. Light and spacious dining areas and lounges are available for those who enjoy socialising with others while those who like their own space can take a walk in the garden or enjoy one of the smaller quiet lounges. Hurst Hall offers an efficient laundry service and varied seasonal menus.

