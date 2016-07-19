Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Hyde Nursing Home

Grange Road South, Gee Cross, Hyde,
SK14 5NB
0161 367 9467

About Hyde Nursing Home

Hyde Nursing Home is located in Hyde near to the M67. All bedooms have TV points and DVD players. Care included nursing care, dementia care and end-of-life care. The home is split into individual suites and each suite has its own entrance and lounge and dining area. Hyde has private landscaped gardens, which can be accessed from the pavilion sitting area. The home offers a multisensory room and sunlight therapy room as well as a hairdressing salon and a varied social program.

Accommodation

  • 100Residents
  • 100Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
