Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

iCare Domiciliary Southampton

OVIC, 4th Floor, 4 Ocean Way, Ocean Village, Southampton,
SO14 3JZ
023 8104 0040
icaregroup.co.uk

Local authority

  • Southampton

Who runs this service

  • iCare Group Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017