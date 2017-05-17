Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

ICare Solutions Lancashire

Darwen Access Point, Duckworth Street, Darwen,
BB3 1AT
0161 882 0404
www.icare-solutions.co.uk

Local authority

  • Blackburn with Darwen

Who runs this service

  • ICare Solutions Manchester Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017