Surrounded by landscaped gardens, Iffley nestles in a rural village. The home is run by a team who pride themselves on treating residents with kindness and dignity, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. The lounges have garden views and are places where residents can enjoy a variety of activities or simply relax with family and friends, who are welcome at any time. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. Residents enjoy home-cooked meals in the dining areas, as well as freshly baked cakes, which are available daily. The gardens are landscaped with raised flower beds for those who enjoy gardening and include a courtyard, water feature, putting green and summer house.

