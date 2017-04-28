Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Iffley Residential and Nursing Home

Anne Greenwood Close, Iffley, Oxford,
OX4 4DN
01865 718402
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-oxfordshire/iffley-residential-and-nursing-home

About Iffley Residential and Nursing Home

Surrounded by landscaped gardens, Iffley nestles in a rural village. The home is run by a team who pride themselves on treating residents with kindness and dignity, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. The lounges have garden views and are places where residents can enjoy a variety of activities or simply relax with family and friends, who are welcome at any time. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. Residents enjoy home-cooked meals in the dining areas, as well as freshly baked cakes, which are available daily. The gardens are landscaped with raised flower beds for those who enjoy gardening and include a courtyard, water feature, putting green and summer house.

Accommodation

  • 76Residents
  • 76Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Susan Stubberfield

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

