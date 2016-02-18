Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Immediate Social Care Limited

30C Acton Street, London,
WC1X 9NE
020 8638 0778

Local authority

  • Camden

Who runs this service

  • Immediate Social Care Limited

Registered manager

Claudia Zylbersztajn

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017