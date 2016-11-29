Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Independent Living Alliance - St Helens

69A Park Road, St Helens,
WA9 1DS
01744 610260
www.ila.uk.com

Local authority

  • St Helens

Who runs this service

  • Lifeways Independent Living Alliance Limited

Registered manager

Paula Welsh

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
