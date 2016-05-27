Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Independent Living Service - East Yorkshire

Orchard Court, 11 Beverley Road, Market Weighton,
YO43 3JN
01430 871744
www.jrht.org.uk

Local authority

  • East Riding of Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust

Registered manager

Wendy Berkett

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
