Domiciliary care

Independent Supported Living and Disabilities Ltd

24 Ragstone Road, Slough,
SL1 2PU
01753 771122

Local authority

  • Slough

Who runs this service

  • Independent Supported Living and Disabilities Ltd

Registered manager

Kudzanai Mafusire

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
