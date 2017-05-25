Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Admiral Nurse Knowsley

Unit 4 Puma Court Kings Business Park Kings Drive, Prescot, Merseyside,
L34 1PJ
0151 244 4369
www.dementiauk.org.uk
admiralnurseservice@5bp.nhs.uk

About Admiral Nurse Knowsley

Admiral Nurses are nurses who specialise in dementia care and work with the family carer as primary client. Admiral Nurses work collaboratively with families, helping them cope with the fear, uncertainty and difficult everyday reality of dementia. Admiral Nurses are at the forefront of dementia care and all have significant experience of working with people living with dementia before taking up the role. Admiral Nurses work with both the person living with dementia and their family. They: focus on the needs of the family, including psychological support and relationship centred work; help families better understand dementia and use a range of specialist clinical interventions that help people live well with the condition and develop skills to improve communication and maintain relationships; help families cope with feelings of loss and bereavement as dementia progresses; provide advice on referrals to other appropriate services.

Who runs this service

  • 5 Boroughs Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Family carers usually over the age of 18 who are caring for a person living with any type of dementia
  • Carers must be registered with a Knowsley GP and or reside in Knowsley

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

