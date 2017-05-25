About Admiral Nurses Worcestershire

Admiral Nurses are mental health nurses specialising in dementia. They offer skilled assessment, information and practical advice, work with families from the point of diagnosis, provide emotional and psychological support, guidance with accessing services, and work collaboratively with other professionals and organisations to facilitate care provision. Initial consultations are primarily by telephone triage. If they are unable to meet someone's needs by phone, a clinic appointment (at a variety of locations throughout the county) and/or a home visit for further assessment will be arranged.