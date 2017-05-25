About Advisory Service

The Approach Dementia Advisory Service is a free, confidential service providing support and advice to anyone diagnosed with Dementia, and their carers, across North Staffordshire, including the City of Stoke-on-Trent. Dementia Advisors provide support by phone or through visiting people in their own homes or at other convenient locations. The service also can include short periods of support from a dementia support worker who prevent people from feeling isolated, and help individuals regain skills and interests they may have previously lost.