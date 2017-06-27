Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carer Drop In Sessions

c/o The Millenium Centre Corporation Street, St. Helens, Merseyside,
WA10 1HJ
07543 201062
www.hargreavesdementiatrust.org.uk
hargreaves.dementia.trust@gmail.com

About Carer Drop In Sessions

The Hargreaves Dementia Trust works alongside organisations and communities to enhance the quality of life for those living with dementia. They aim to support people by providing information, advice and guidance, and promoting health, well-being and independence. Trustees of the Charity are on hand to discuss any problems carers have or need advice in any aspect of the care of your loved ones.

Who runs this service

  • Hargreaves Dementia Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with dementia and the person they care for in St Helens

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
