About Dementia Advice

Age UK has two dementia advisors to support people with dementia and their families. Support includes: help understanding dementia; coping with dementia; help with forms such as attendance allowance and power of attorney; advice on accessing care or obtaining equipment or transport. The service also provides emotional support and practical advice on how to live life as fully as possible. In contact with this Age UK service, people will have a single named individual who will become a familiar face and someone that they feel happy to talk to.