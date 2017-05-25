Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Advice

The Sharples Building 1-3 Church Road Urmston, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M41 9EH
0161 746 3944
www.ageuktrafford.org.uk
dementia.adviser@ageuktrafford.org.uk

About Dementia Advice

Age UK has two dementia advisors to support people with dementia and their families. Support includes: help understanding dementia; coping with dementia; help with forms such as attendance allowance and power of attorney; advice on accessing care or obtaining equipment or transport. The service also provides emotional support and practical advice on how to live life as fully as possible. In contact with this Age UK service, people will have a single named individual who will become a familiar face and someone that they feel happy to talk to.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Trafford

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia living in Trafford or their carers (who may not live in Trafford)

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
