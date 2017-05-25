Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Advice Service

Age UK Herefordshire & Worcestershire Bromwich Road, Worcester, Worcestershire,
WR2 4BN
0800 008 6077
www.ageukhw.org.uk
dementiaadvice@ageukhw.org.uk

The Dementia Advice Service offers information and advice to people who are living with memory loss or dementia, as well as their family and friends. A dementia advisor can discuss your current situation and any information that you may need, perhaps about benefits, power of attorney, driving, as well as practical tips on living well with dementia or other services which can help and, if you wish, contact them on your behalf. The dementia advisor will then continue to be a point of contact for the future.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Herefordshire and Worcestershire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia or memory loss, living in Worcestershire (or who have a Worcestershire GP) and their family/friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
