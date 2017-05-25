About Dementia Advice Service

The Dementia Advice Service offers information and advice to people who are living with memory loss or dementia, as well as their family and friends. A dementia advisor can discuss your current situation and any information that you may need, perhaps about benefits, power of attorney, driving, as well as practical tips on living well with dementia or other services which can help and, if you wish, contact them on your behalf. The dementia advisor will then continue to be a point of contact for the future.