Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Dementia Advisor Service

Yate Locality office Sirona Care & Health Westgate Centre Yate, Bristol, Gloucestershire,
BS37 4AX
01454 315355
www.sirona-cic.org.uk
customercare@sirona-cic.org.uk

About Dementia Advisor Service

The Dementia Advisor Service provides support and advice to understand dementia and to promote an individual's quality of life in their own home and community. The service supports adults with mild to moderate dementia who have received a diagnosis. The support is also provided to carers. The service is provided by one Dementia Advisor in each of the following areas: Thornbury, Patchway and Yate and it offers: emotional support for people with dementia and their carer to cope with the ongoing challenges of living with dementia; ideas and tips to enable people to live well in their own home, including how to prevent falls and accidents; information about local and national support services, including local memory cafes and activity groups; future planning advice for health and wellbeing wishes.

Who runs this service

  • Sirona Care & Health

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers who do not live in a nursing home, are recieving extra care or are eligible for the community mental health team

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017