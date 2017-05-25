About Dementia Advisor Service

The Dementia Advisor Service provides support and advice to understand dementia and to promote an individual's quality of life in their own home and community. The service supports adults with mild to moderate dementia who have received a diagnosis. The support is also provided to carers. The service is provided by one Dementia Advisor in each of the following areas: Thornbury, Patchway and Yate and it offers: emotional support for people with dementia and their carer to cope with the ongoing challenges of living with dementia; ideas and tips to enable people to live well in their own home, including how to prevent falls and accidents; information about local and national support services, including local memory cafes and activity groups; future planning advice for health and wellbeing wishes.