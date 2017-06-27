About Dementia Care Advisory Service

Advice and support for people over 65 diagnosed with dementia, their carers family and friends. The Dementia Care Advisor is able to listen to any concerns, provide confidential support and be a consistent point of contact. Home visits available. Information is available on local activities, groups and support services, longer term planning including legal issues, money matters and benefits, services offered by Health and Social Services, living well with dementia, and taking a break.