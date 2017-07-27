Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Care Advisory Service - Younger People

Barkham Day Hospital Wokingham Hospital 41 Barkham Road, Wokingham, Berkshire,
RG41 2RH
0118 969 1204
www.wokingham.gov.uk
gill.stokes@wokingham.gov.uk

About Dementia Care Advisory Service - Younger People

Advice and support for people under 65 diagnosed with dementia, their carers, families and friends. Information available on local activities, groups and support services, longer term planning and legal issues, money matters and benefits, services offered by Health and Social Services, living well with dementia, taking a break. The dementia care advisor is able to listen to any concerns, provide confidential support and be a consistent point of contact.

Who runs this service

  • Wokingham Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People under 65, diagnosed with dementia. The service is also open to their carers, family members and friends.
  • Residents of West Berkshire, Reading and Wokingham boroughs.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
