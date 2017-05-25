Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Independent Training 68 Lansdown Crescent Lane, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire,
GL50 2LD
01242 585975
www.independent-training.co.uk
info@independent-training.co.uk

Independent training offer an all-day course in Dementia Awareness, running for six and a half hours. It covers the meaning of dementia, different types of dementia, the anatomy and physiology of the brain, diagnosis, memory loss, incontinence, communication, diet and nutrition, challenging behaviour, hallucinations and delusions, and other common problems associated with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Independent Training

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone interested in learning more about dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
