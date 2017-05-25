Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementia Information and Support Service

91 Granville Park, London,
SE13 7DW
020 3228 5960
www.mindcare.org.uk/lewisham-services
info@mindcare.org.uk

About Dementia Information and Support Service

The Dementia Advisors provide a wide range of support, depending on your situation and what you are looking for. For example, they can: provide information about dementia and signposting/refer to other services that may be useful; look at the individual's particular needs and interests; help to make use of services in the local community; help plan for the future; show what practical help is available; offer advocacy support; reach out to diverse communities; offer group activities and mutual support; raise awareness of dementia and run training.

Who runs this service

  • Bromley & Lewisham Mind

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with a dementia and their carers
  • People registered with a Lewisham GP and who have a diagnosis of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
