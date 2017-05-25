The Dementia Advisors provide a wide range of support, depending on your situation and what you are looking for. For example, they can: provide information about dementia and signposting/refer to other services that may be useful; look at the individual's particular needs and interests; help to make use of services in the local community; help plan for the future; show what practical help is available; offer advocacy support; reach out to diverse communities; offer group activities and mutual support; raise awareness of dementia and run training.
Support group
