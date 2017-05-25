Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementia Information Cafe

John Radcliffe Hospital Headley Way Headington, Oxford, Oxfordshire,
OX3 9DU
01865 740892
www.ouh.nhs.uk/news/events/default.aspx
olivia.galloway@ouh.nhs.uk

About Dementia Information Cafe

The cafe is held monthly in the main entrance area of John Radcliffe Hospital for people who are visiting a friend or relative with dementia in hospital, or are caring for someone with the condition. Representatives from Alzheimer's Society, Carers Oxfordshire and Dementia Champions for the Trust will be on hand to answer questions and give advice over tea or coffee.

Who runs this service

  • Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who know, or are caring for, someone with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
