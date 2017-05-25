About Dementia Reablement Service North

The service places a strong emphasis on empowering people with early dementia to have the confidence to manage independently, and for families and carers to take positive risks to ensure they continue to lead a good quality of life. It provides specialist, short term interventions that are designed to equip people with early dementia, their carers and their families, with the practical skills, tools and information that can improve outcomes for the person affected.