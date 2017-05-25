Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementia Reablement Service South

Dementia Reablement Service Cheshire East Council Macon House Macon Way, Crewe, Cheshire,
CW1 6DR
01270 371273
bit.ly/1R676wu
dementiareablementsouth@cheshireeast.gov.uk

About Dementia Reablement Service South

The service places a strong emphasis on empowering people with early dementia to have the confidence to manage independently, and for families and carers to take positive risks to ensure they continue to lead a good quality of life. It provides specialist, short term interventions that are designed to equip people with early dementia, their carers and their families, with the practical skills, tools and information that can improve outcomes for the person affected.

Who runs this service

  • Cheshire East Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Individuals in the early stages of dementia following a formal diagnosis and their families and carers
  • Residents of Cheshire East

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
