Age UK Redbridge, Barking & Havering provides information in a supportive context, over the phone or by email or home visit. They run information and support groups, have close links with Memory Clinics, Carers Groups, Respite Agencies. The service is able to refer to other Age UK RBH services, including Befriending, Falls Prevention, Home Support, Activity Centre.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17