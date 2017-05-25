Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Services

Age UK Redbridge Barking & Havering Cranbrook Road, Ilford,
IG1 4PU
020 8220 6000
www.ageuk.org.uk/redbridgebarkinghavering
admin@ageukrbh.org.uk

About Dementia Services

Age UK Redbridge, Barking & Havering provides information in a supportive context, over the phone or by email or home visit. They run information and support groups, have close links with Memory Clinics, Carers Groups, Respite Agencies. The service is able to refer to other Age UK RBH services, including Befriending, Falls Prevention, Home Support, Activity Centre.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Redbridge, Barking & Havering

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, carers, family members
  • Residents of Redbridge only. Residents of Havering or Barking & Dagenham will be sent information packs or referred to the Advice & Information Service.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

